Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $299.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.87 and a 200 day moving average of $277.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

