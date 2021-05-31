Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$136.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.17.

BMO opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.97. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$67.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.49.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

