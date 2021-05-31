Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

