Bank of The West Buys 876 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of The West raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,930,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 424,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,679,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

