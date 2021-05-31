Bank of The West Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $378.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average is $362.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

