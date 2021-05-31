Bank of The West Purchases Shares of 4,274 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

GXC stock opened at $132.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $95.78 and a twelve month high of $156.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.