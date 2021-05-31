Bank of The West Sells 5,156 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

