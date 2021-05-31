Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.40.

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $200.34 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

