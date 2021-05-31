Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.40.
Shares of ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $200.34 and a 1 year high of $321.13.
In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
