Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 134,605 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 143.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,605 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

