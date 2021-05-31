Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,100 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE:STN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.