Barometer Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 72.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,521,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $138.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,129. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.