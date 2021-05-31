Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $160.13. 2,437,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

