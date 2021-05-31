Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 89,590 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 401.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,590 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.33. 8,309,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,961,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

