Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,767 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,767 shares during the period. BRP accounts for 1.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,574. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

