Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 107,755 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,473,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of VII opened at $9.76 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.