Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 55,112 DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

