Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $370,000.

NASDAQ JCICU opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

