Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

