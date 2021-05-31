Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 228,630 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000.

NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.73 on Monday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

