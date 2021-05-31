Basso Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,580 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCMJ stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

