Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEEM. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

