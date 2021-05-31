Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

