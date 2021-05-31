Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

LHA stock opened at €10.69 ($12.57) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

