Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.63.

UPS stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $98.35 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

