Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 388.67. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

