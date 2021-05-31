Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells $284,546.34 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

