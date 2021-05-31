BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 237.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

