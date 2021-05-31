BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $2.88 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI opened at $87.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.