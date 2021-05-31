BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 50,047 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 238.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

