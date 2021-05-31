BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,266 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 230.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JLL opened at $202.25 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

