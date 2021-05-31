Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BIG opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.