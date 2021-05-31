Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

NYSE BIG traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. 3,160,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,543. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

