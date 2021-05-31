Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $232,063,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $109,774,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $413.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

