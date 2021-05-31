BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

