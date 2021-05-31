BitScreener Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,991.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitScreener Token Coin Profile

BitScreener Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

BitScreener Token Coin Trading

