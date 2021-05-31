BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 360,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $44.79 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

