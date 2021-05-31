BlackRock Inc. Acquires 456,714 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.50% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $1,092,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

