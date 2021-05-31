BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PRA Health Sciences worth $1,016,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $170.92 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

