BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.14% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,044,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

