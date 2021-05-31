BlackRock Inc. Has $966.39 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CDK Global worth $966,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.