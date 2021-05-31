BlackRock Inc. Has $997.37 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.61% of Invesco worth $997,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 385,875 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Invesco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 72,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 142,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

