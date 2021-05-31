BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Graco worth $1,079,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

