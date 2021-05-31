BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.32. 26,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,623. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

