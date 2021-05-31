Blockpass 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $694,857.81 and approximately $48.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

