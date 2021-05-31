Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRG. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $9.71 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a PE ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $192,154. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

