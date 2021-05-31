Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $87,000 in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAVS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAVS opened at $4.97 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 4.71.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

