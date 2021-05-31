Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Separately, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zepp Health Co. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

