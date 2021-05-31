Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $42,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

