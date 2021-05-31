Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $167.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.28. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,825. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.