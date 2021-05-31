BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 125,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,432. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.